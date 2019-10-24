Local organization pushes ‘scary smart’ rides for Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With all of the Halloween festivities going on in Las Vegas during the spookiest weekend of the year, a local organization has a way to help get locals and tourists to their destinations safely. The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is providing riders with reliable transportation to and from anywhere in the valley in order to combat impaired driving this holiday season.

Both new and existing Lyft users can ride ‘scary smart’ by using the code, “HALLOWEEN19” for $5 off 10 rides.

The code will only work from Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 at 12 p.m.

Lyft says those who are planning to spend Halloween in Downtown Las Vegas to utilize the Lyft Art Park.