Local group stands with March on Washington, focuses social justice fight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands gathered for the March on Washington Friday, a group gathered here in Las Vegas to fight for local equality and stand in solidarity.

Chants for change rang through North Las Vegas on a decisive day in American history, as the poignant event started at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

“People are getting murdered every day,” demonstrator London Palmer said. “I’m tired of seeing it. I’m over it.”

There, The National Action Network Las Vegas focused its fight for social justice on our streets first.

“We are not going to get distracted from the fact that we have George Floyds in Las Vegas,” National Action Network Vice President Minister Stretch Sanders said. “We have Breonna Taylors in Las Vegas. We have Jacob Blakes in Vegas.”

They spoke of protesting police brutality and marching toward a brighter future while also encouraging everyone to use their voice to vote in November.

“We have to look at the bigger picture,” Sanders added. “And we need to start voting and we need to organize.”

No matter how big this national Black Lives Matter movement may seem, those who attended this local event Friday said it starts with each and every community.

They believe their efforts to stand together will create an unstoppable force.

“It’s important that people see we are supportive,” demonstrator Kenny Layne said. “So we know we aren’t alone in this.”

“Do you want to be on the right side or the wrong side of history?” Palmer concluded. “I would hope that Las Vegas is on the right side of history.”

The demonstration remained peaceful, as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and North Las Vegas Police officers followed the group as it marched along the sidewalk.