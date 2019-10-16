Local orchestra to perform score live at showing of sci-fi film

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those alien and music lovers out there: you are in for a treat. The legendary Sci-fi Spielberg film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, will be played live at the Henderson Pavilion Friday, with a special twist.

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform live and in sync with the big screen film on Friday, Oct. 18. Gates to the event open at 7 p.m., with a show start time of 8 p.m.

Organizers say attendees are allowed to bring outside food, sealed non-alcoholic beverages, and personalized coolers. However, outside alcohol and glass containers are not allowed on-site.

To watch and listen in comfort, guests can bring blankets and lawn chairs, as long as they do not cover another person’s view.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets start at $15 plus tax and fees. Click here to purchase.