WATCH LIVE: Local officials remind public of the importance of being counted in 2020 Census, deliver masks in critical areas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local officials want to remind everyone, including children, seniors, and temporary residents, about the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census while giving out masks to the public at the La Bonita Supermarket on 2203 Civic Center today at 10 a.m.

As we enter the July 4 patriotic celebration of America’s independence, elected officials, Fire Chiefs from regional fire departments, Census representatives and business owners will stress the importance of wearing masks to protect against spreading COVID-19.

8 News NOW’s Kate Houston is at the event. Watch her upcoming livestream here:

Following remarks on the importance of Census participation, elected officials and community leaders will distribute masks to several other businesses for their employees in traditionally hard-to-count Census neighborhoods.

Downtown Las Vegas

North Las Vegas

Historic West Las Vegas

TODAY: Local officials, businesses, and #census representatives are coming together to stress the importance of wearing a mask, and completing the census.



Officials will deliver masks to businesses in critical census count neighborhoods. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/7rIvhs5qb9 — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) July 2, 2020

Event Schedule for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Location: La Bonita Supermarket, 2203 Civic Center Drive, on corner of Lake Mead & Civic Center Dr.

Program: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Mask Delivery: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Census Assistance: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Southern Nevada Counts Complete Count Committee donated 3,000 masks to be distributed through the month of July.

Billions of dollars in federal funds are at stake for the community. Without an accurate count, funding for critical infrastructure, public safety programs, social services, transportation, and schools in Clark County and Nevada will be allocated to other states.

Census representatives will be available to answer questions and help people complete their Census at the La Bonita Supermarket event site.

Local officials to be in attendance:

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly

North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes Brown

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck

Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White

Las Vegas Fire Chief William McDonald

North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun

La Bonita Owner Armando Martinez

La Bonita Owner Tony Martinez

Area fire trucks also will be onsite as a public safety reminder to complement the message about the importance of wearing masks.

There is still time to complete the Census online and by phone in Spanish, English, and other languages through October. Census takers will visit homes that haven’t responded beginning August 11.

For more information, visit www.SouthernNevadaCounts.com.

2020 Census information:

It’s quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

It’s safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.

Without maximum Census participation, Nevada stands to lose more than $6 billion in federal funds per year – for the next 10 years – with the lost dollars allocated to other states. This funding supports vital programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, as well as dozens of programs benefiting schools, highways, and health systems.

AMAZING job, Nevadans! We’ve reached a 60% response rate & rank #26 in the nation. Let’s achieve a complete count by filling out the #NVCensus2020 form online at https://t.co/HFbgUbLvKy or call us at 1-844-330-2020



Para español, llame 1-844-468-2020 pic.twitter.com/H3xlKmTkUL — Nevada Census 2020 (@NVCensus2020) June 9, 2020

Additionally, many civic and social programs depend on Census funding allocations. A list of 55 of the largest Census-funded programs is here: https://www.southernnevadacounts.com/impact-nv