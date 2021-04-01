Local officials discuss how American Rescue Plan funds can help Southern Nevada rebuild following the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee was joined by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) to discuss how the American Rescue Plan COVID relief package will help Southern Nevada rebuild.

“With this generous aid, we will be able to keep our brave law enforcement officers, our firefighter, our first responders, and other essential workers on the job, with the resources they need to do their job safely,” said U.S. Rep. Susie Lee at a news conference on Thursday, April 1 at 10:45 a.m.