Local OBGYN talks pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local physicians from the Clark County Medical Society gathered virtually to discuss the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. 8 News Now spoke to a local OBGYN who took part in the event about the impact of the vaccine on pregnant women.

This week, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommend that COVID-19 vaccines not be withheld from pregnant women. Physicians say it comes down to what a woman thinks is best for her growing family.

Dr. Staci McHale has no concerns about the vaccine. She says while pregnant women are not necessarily at a higher risk of contracting the virus, they are at higher risk of severe complications if they do get it.

“Pregnant women who are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 should strongly consider getting the vaccination while pregnant,” urged McHale, who is also president-elect of the Clark County Medical Society.

As with most other vaccinations, McHale says the recommendation is different for women trying to conceive:

“Women who are trying to get pregnant have been advised to not receive the vaccine two months before pregnancy, if at all possible.”

The ACOG notes that pregnant women were not included in the vaccine trials. While safety data is not currently available, ACOG adds that there is also no data to indicate the vaccines should be withheld.

“This is a new disease. We don’t have all of the information,” McHale explained. “You have to make the best choice with your healthcare provider to determine the right course of action for you.”