LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To show their thanks to the nursing staff at Summerlin Hospital, the Howard Hughes Corporation delivered cupcakes and Las Vegas Aviators swag to nurses on Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 6 is National Nurses Day and the special delivery was made by Aviators’ mascots Spruce the Goose and the Aviator.

The 8 News Now team would also like to extend our heartfelt thank you to our valley’s nurses and frontline workers for all the work they do every day.