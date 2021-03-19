Local nursery offers a green thumb to Las Vegans needing help in their yards, gardens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a year of spending a lot of time indoors, more people are enjoying outdoor space at home.

That’s why a local nursery is offering to help spruce things up.

“A lot of people are a little bit tired of staying inside and doing that whole thing,” said Cassie Bucher of Moon Valley Nurseries. “This is a good place to come out, get some fresh air, see some beautiful plants and change your environment at home as well.”

Moon Valley Nurseries has three locations around the valley. They encourage folks to visit them if they want to do something different in their yard.

Their advice for everyone: be sure to adjust your watering schedule as the seasons change and do not overlook the fertilizer, which is so necessary here in the desert.