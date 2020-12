LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders and hospital workers can get a free Christmas tree this week! Star Nursery Garden Centers will be donating them to our frontline workers.

Those who would like to snag a little piece of holiday cheer must present their IDs or badges at any Star Nursery Garden Center in the valley. For a list of locations, click here.

Giveaways will happen until Thursday, Dec. 24.