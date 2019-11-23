Local nonprofits pack Thanksgiving food bags for over 1,000 families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, a local nonprofit put together over 2,500 non-perishable Thanksgiving food bags that will be given to over 1,000 families in need. Help of Southern Nevada and hundreds of volunteers from Junior League of Las Vegas teamed up to sort, organize and pack food items collected from food drives that were hosted around the valley.

The 2,591 bags were packed and all “Done in a Day” for families in need. The organizations expect to provide these food bags to over 1,000 families in southern Nevada.