Local nonprofit works to combat homeless youth in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — November is “National Homeless Youth Awareness Month” and a local nonprofit is working to combat the high rate of homeless youth in Clark County.

‘Help of Southern Nevada’ has programs and services at its ‘Shannon West Homeless Youth Center’ to help these teenagers get back on their feet. Shannon West has three floors and can assist 166 younger adults, at capacity. Each young adult at the shelter is assigned a case manager and full support team.

Krishelle Williams, the education coordinator at Shannon West Center, says she helps homeless youth graduate high school, attend college or a trade school, and assist with getting them back into the work force.

One of the bigger problems this specific population face, Williams says, is finding a job.

“Most [homeless youth] have not completed their education, so there’s that barrier,” Williams said. “Most of them don’t have a rental history, or have been able to build up their credit.”

Clothing is also an issue, but the Shannon West Center provides two boutiques, one for male and female. The Center accepts donations of gently used clothing; items like ties, belts, and dress clothes.

To help the homeless youth in our area, you can drop off clothing donations at 1650 East Flamingo Road.