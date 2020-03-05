Nonprofit wins contract to manage, operate Courtyard Homeless Resource Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas awarded a contract to manage and operate the city’s Courtyard Homeless Resource Center to nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa Nevada. CPLC Nevada already offers a wide variety of resources to those in need, from housing counseling and education to Parenting Nevada Program.

CPLC’s work with the resource center will cover “low-barrier type services,” including but not limited to:

Coordination of rapid or bridge housing

Creating partnerships with local organizations and agencies providing homeless assistance

Assistance with finding affordable housing for guests

Document retrieval

Scheduling of physical and mental health appointments

Guest hydration

The nonprofit’s contract can potentially be extended for five years twice.

According to CPLC Nevada’s website, the nonprofit boasts itself as the “third largest Hispanic Community Development Corporations in the United States.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center is located at 1401 Las Vegas Boulevard and is open 24/7. For more information, call 702-229-6117 or go to the website.