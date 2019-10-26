Local nonprofit revitalizes 17 Henderson homes, as part of ‘Make a Difference Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local nonprofit contributed to the national “Make a Difference Day” by revitalizing over a dozen homes in Henderson. Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) volunteers gave makeovers to 17 homes in Henderson’s Pittman neighborhood on Saturday.

Volunteers helped with property cleanup, debris removal and exterior painting of the community homes.

Courtesy: RTSNV

Courtesy: RTSNV

Courtesy: RTSNV

Courtesy: RTSNV

The organization says the repairs were done with no cost to the low-income homeowners. These homeowners include seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, and families with small children, who often live on fixed incomes.

“Make a Difference Day” is observed every year on the last Saturday in October.