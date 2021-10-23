Local nonprofit revamp homes for Make a Difference Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada volunteers spruced up eight homes across Southern Nevada in of Make a Difference Day Saturday.

The annual observance takes place on the last Saturday in October, this national observance encourages volunteers to enact positive change in their own communities.

Courtesy of RTSNV

This year, volunteer teams were from various local Southern Nevada organizations, including NV Energy, MMC Contractors West, Inc, and Forever Home Realty, spent their Saturday proving home beautification and maintenance work to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners in the valley.

The nonprofit serves to transform the lives of low-income homeowners, including seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities, who are often faced with diminishing resources and must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs.

Courtesy of RTSNV

The nonprofit provides critical repairs to homes year-round.

To learn more or to get involved, visit RSTNV.