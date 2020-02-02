Local nonprofit needs help searching for missing therapy dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local nonprofit that helps support blind and visually impaired children is reaching out to the public after one of their therapy dogs went missing Sunday morning.

Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation (NBCF) says someone accessed the backyard of their CEO’s home by opening the gate and now two of the family’s dogs are missing. One of the dogs, named Buddy, works at NBCF as a certified therapy dog.

The nonprofit said in a Facebook post that the incident happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday morning at the home located near Mojave Road and Hacienda Avenue.

Buddy is a 9-year-old brown Newfoundland. The foundation says he is chipped, but was not wearing a collar at the time he went missing.

The second dog, also belonging to NBCF’s CEO, is an 8-year-old female chocolate lab named Charli. She has tags with the owner’s phone number and is microchipped. The nonprofit wants the public to know that Charli is a shy dog.

Courtesy: Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation

If you may know about the dogs whereabouts or see anything, please contact Buddy and Charli’s owners at (702) 860-4329.

NBCF says the owners are canvassing neighborhoods and checking local shelters.

The nonprofit provides comprehensive services and support to ensure blind and visually impaired children reach their full potential, according to their site.