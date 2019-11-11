Local nonprofit introduces garden therapy program for formerly homeless Veterans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caridad, a Las Vegas nonprofit that helps support formerly homeless veterans through work training and therapy programs, is extending their charity to fulfill an unmet need in homeless services.

On Monday, Caridad Gardens, in partnership with Fergusons Downtown, held a ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Las Vegas to launch their program that introduces garden therapy and re-integrates formerly homeless veterans into the work force.

Veterans that are getting housed at U.S. Vets transitional shelter will have the opportunity to grow produce year-round in an indoor hydroponic shipping container called a ‘Freight Farm.’ The produce will be sold to downtown bars and restaurants, which will help sustain the program.

Freight Farm

“Our veterans don’t have to worry about where they are sleeping at night. They are just getting off the streets and they’re stably housed. Now we can help them get back on their feet and get back into the work force,” Merideth Spriggs, the Chief Kindness Officer for Caridad said.

The kind of jobs veterans will be taking on include farmers and back of the house workers in restaurants. Caridad Gardens said they will be starting with 10 jobs, but look to grow this type of model in the future.

Caridad was presented a $10,000 check after being named a ‘Nation of NeighborsSM’ national grant recipient from Royal Neighbors of America, one of the first and largest women-led insurers in the U.S.

“I’m hoping this is an outside of the box solution that nobody’s ever tried, and we can replicate this and open this up to all homeless to work on our gardens, as we hopefully duplicate this around the valley,” Spriggs said.