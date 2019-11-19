Local nonprofit hosts pajamas 5K run and walk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local nonprofit is helping children in our community, no matter what obstacle they face. People of all ages are invited to walk or run through glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in their pajamas! It’s the PJ 5K Run and One Mile Walk this Sunday, Nov. 24.

This year will be Speedway Children’s Charities, Las Vegas chapter’s, seventh year hosting the event. The nonprofit raises money through fundraising activities, and at the end of the year, they give away grants to local children’s charities to help local children in need.

In a few weeks, they will be giving away $300,000 to 59 charities that will help thousands of kids in the community.

Those who participate will get a nice treat at the end of the walk/run. Cookies and milk, as well as a finisher medal for children 6 and older will be waiting at the finish line!

Speedway Children’s Charities invites people of all ages to the PJ 5K Run and One Mile Walk. It will be on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

‘Glittering Lights’ is Nevada’s largest drive-through Christmas light show with millions of LED lights and hundreds of sparkling light displays. The course takes participants right through the display.

Online registration will close Thursday, Nov. 21. However, people can still sign up on the day of the event starting at 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.