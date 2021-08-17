Local nonprofit holds roundtable discussion with Gov. Sisolak, Jara to share its efforts in lowering student dropouts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization is making sure kids don’t drop out of school.

“Communities in Schools” is doing the groundwork to help local students succeed. The nonprofit held a roundtable discussion at Desert Pines High School, one of its 57 sites, on Tuesday to discuss its efforts.

Since its inception in the 1970s, Communities in Schools has become the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus participated in Tuesday’s roundtable discussion.

The focus was to highlight how school emergency relief funds from the CARES Act were being used. The money helped the organization provide individualized support for students living in poverty or experiencing difficult circumstances.

Students shared how much impact their Community in Schools site coordinator has had on their lives.

“Ms. Joanna was always in my corner every step of the way, dealing with depression and anxiety,” said London Gibson, a student at Desert Pines High School. “Ms. Joanna came up with different coping skills such as meditation, writing, music, and coloring.”

“We can partner with our schools to say ‘let us help with those wraparound services, those social and emotional supports.’ Those are the things that will help continue to keep our kids in schools,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director of Communities in Schools of Nevada.

Gov. Sisolak shared that the key to keeping schools open is for people to get vaccinated.

