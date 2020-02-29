Local nonprofit helps potbelly pigs abandoned in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popularity of potbelly pigs is a blessing and a curse. Many people adopt them because they make great domestic pets but don’t realize how big they can get.

Windy’s Ranch and Rescue, a Southern Nevada group, gets about two calls a week from owners who got in over their heads and now need to surrender their animal.

This Sunday is National Pig Day, so rescuers want to get the word out about how smart, cute and clean they are!

In Clark County, potbellies are considered domestic pets, so they must be spayed and neutered, just like cats and dogs.

“I have several owners who are wonderful, have gotten into rental homes because I write a letter that explains pigs are clean, smart, quiet. They don’t bark like dogs do; they don’t bite like dogs do. And then if the owner of the property ever has an issue, I’ll take the pig,” said Janice Ridondo, founder of Windy’s.

Some pigs have been abandoned on the streets of Las Vegas. Windy’s has been helping rehome them, and lots of other farm animals, for a decade.

They are a small nonprofit, so they’re always looking for volunteers and donations. If you’d like to help, click here.