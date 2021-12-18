Local nonprofit distribute free food for families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) held their second annual holiday giveback event this weekend.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak joined NHSSN for their Winter Wonderland 2.0 event on Saturday at the Francis H. Cortney Jr. High School located at 5301 E Hacienda Ave.

Today, I joined Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada for their Winter Wonderland 2.0 event. Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit that “focuses on everything housing” for the last 29 years. pic.twitter.com/tTyv9bqwcT — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 18, 2021

This year they partnered with The Just One Project to give food to up to 200 households in Las Vegas. Each attendee got a ham, a $20 gift card, and a blanket.

“In times of need, we come together to help one another. It was my honor to join organizers and volunteers to give back this morning,” Sisolak said.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada focuses on everything housing for the last 29 years.