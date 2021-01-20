Local nonprofit comes together safely to watch history unfold on Inauguration Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From Washington, D.C. to Las Vegas, the pandemic changed how many of us watched history unfold today. Instead of the usual watch parties, most people stayed home.

But local nonprofit Make It Work Nevada wanted to watch it together. A handful of members say they were happy to observe the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a safe way.

“Well, it was a very historic day,” said Quentin Savoir of Make It Work. “…We felt it was important to turn a new page together and feel the optimism.”

Make it Work Nevada stops to watch the #PresidentialInauguration in Las Vegas @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/nZBghk6Kxc — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 20, 2021

The organization is a political advocacy group for Black women and families. Members say this is a turning point for our nation and are optimistic for what Biden’s administration can do.

“I feel a sense of peace that I have not felt in a really long time,” said Erika Washington. “There is a weight that has been lifted, and we still have so much more to do. No elected official is perfect, and we always feel like we have to push for policies that folks in the margins need. But now, we actually have a chance.”

From the diversity within the administration to having the first female vice president, they say Biden is making history. They are hopeful for the next four years.

“We can see that it doesn’t matter necessarily what someone looks like or in their background that they can lead,” said Washington, “and they can, we can dream for bigger things.”

The group also hopes Biden can combat coronavirus and get our nation’s economy back up and running.

“We have a lot of work to do as a country. It is good to hear some decency,” said Savoir. “I am hoping we figure out a way to curb this coronavirus, that we get back to some sense of normalcy.”

People around the nation were encouraged to watch the inauguration from home and virtually. Some local organizations held virtual watch parties, but people say the important part is simply watching history in the making.