LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Nevadans are fostering or considering adopting pets during the pandemic for companionship.

But experts warn that over one in ten will be unable to afford their pets if they lost their jobs. That could lead to a rapid increase in abandoned pets.

To help out, a local group — “Hearts Alive Village” — is donating thousands of pounds of pet food to charities and families. It’s all made possible through a generous grant.

If you need help you can apply by CLICKING HERE.