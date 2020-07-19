Local non profit to host virtual shows for annual fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new show is ready to entertain the Las Vegas valley and is also helping inspire the next generation of performers.

Local non profit, Positively Arts, is holding its annual “Get Launched Vegas” competition this week to raise money for its cause. It provides performing arts training to children from all backgrounds, regardless of their ability to pay.

“We pair the kids directly with the professionals, we’re talking about Vegas headliners, Broadway starts, America’s Got Talent stars. These awesome people donate their time to mentor these kids and work with them. It’s a competition show with a little twist,” Positively Arts President Pilita Simpson said.

The American Idol-inspired singing competition is the non profit’s primary fundraiser, but will look a little different this year.

Live stage productions have closed due to COVID-19, so its shows will be held virtually.

The non profit’s focus is to encourage students in their gifts. Simpson says during these difficult times, the arts give kids an outlet to express their emotions.

“Studies show that when a child develops the mastery over an art form, like an instrument or their voice, they are also developing confidence, resiliency, and skills necessary to navigate in this ever changing world,” Simpson said.

Positively Arts has served more than 10,000 kids and given more than $100,000-worth of scholarship for free lessons and instruments.

“If you enjoy what you are seeing and you enjoy watching these kids become empowered and gain confidence, consider going to the website … no amount is too small,” she added.

Positively Arts is half way to their goal of $20,000 for their annual “Get Launched” competition fundraiser.

The top 20 acts of the competition will air this Monday and Tuesday night on the non profit’s website at 7 p.m.

Click HERE to learn more or donate to the non profit.