Local non-profit, The Cupcake Girls, provides COVID-19 help for sex workers, sex trafficking survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An organization that is known for helping sex workers and survivors of sex trafficking says it’s seeing a 300% increase in clients who need help. Joy Hoover, the founder and head of The Cupcake Girls, which is based both in Las Vegas and Portland, says adult entertainers cannot file for unemployment.

But many of her clients are mothers, and her team has been helping clients to negotiate bills. They’ve also provided counseling and funding, as well as necessary items like diapers, baby wipes, and milk.

“We can come together and say everyone is valued and deserving,” Hoover said. “I might not agree with someone’s, you know; I understand if people say, ‘Well, I don’t agree with that person’s job or that that industry,’ that’s fine. You don’t have to agree with it. But you need to humanize people and see and respect them as human beings and know that they are still valuable parts of our community and deserve resources.”

Hoover says the cupcake girls recently helped a 22-year-old pregnant woman who escaped from her pimp after he beat her.

One of the challenges The Cupcake Girls’ clients face is housing since many shelters are full. If you’d like to help or if you need help, please go here.