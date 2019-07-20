Local non-profit Street Dogz provides free booties for homeless dogs’ paws

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s estimated there are more than 5,000 homeless living on the streets of the Las Vegas valley. Many of them are living with pets as they try to brave the summer heat, which is especially tough on their dogs.

The hot conditions can be downright dangerous and that’s where the non-profit group Street Dogz steps in. It supplies dogs with booties. Dozens of pairs of little paw protectors are giving out every week to keep them from blistering on concrete.

Linda Wilson of Street Dogz puts it this way, “when I see people with a dog with no booties on, I tell them take your shoes off and walk on that street for like 3 minutes and tell me how you feel.”

Street Dogz volunteers fan out across Las Vegas delivering food and supplies to nearly a thousand homeless families every month. 8 News NOW Anchor Denise Valdez has more.