LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stocking up on the essentials can be hard to do with inflation and product shortages all around. One local non-profit has opened its doors in the midst of the chaos to provide baby supplies and hygiene products for families in need.

Tami Dukie is the founder of Hope Cove, a non-profit organization doing a lot of good for families in the community. Dukie, a lactation consultant, opened Hope Cove in 2020 out of her home. 3 years later she is pleased to see it back open at a new property located on Flamingo Road.

“I don’t care if it’s a $250 breast pump or a $2 binky, it’s free,” Dukie said. “We provide completely free baby supplies for at-risk families, diapers, formula, wipes, breast pumps, and family hygiene.”

Dukie is fully reliant on the Las Vegas community for help in order to continue operating, whether it be from people donating products or through the use of local grant money.

Mother of two, A’leigha Lukerson is beyond thankful for the services Hope Cove provides.

“I think it’s great for moms to have in the valley because you never know what someone is going through like for me. I am unemployed so times are hard and there are a lot of single mom’s out there,” Lukerson said.

Supplies fully accessible to every type of family is Dukie’s mission at Hope Cove.

“I have from the 15-year-old mom all the way up to the 80-year-old grandma whose raising her children’s children and everything in between,” Dukie said.

As far as the process of getting supplies, Hope Cove doesn’t require any proof of income or documentation in order to receive items.

Hope Cove is located at 3430 East Flamingo Road Suite 306 and it is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.