Local non-profit aims to assist children fighting rare diseases across the community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our community has rallied around a local non-profit that supports families whose children have rare diseases.

The Little Miss Hannah Foundation, typically assists about six to 10 families each quarter, however now more than two dozen families will receive necessary medical equipment to help their children.

“We always knew we had a great community but seeing the turnout of a first-ever event, it touched us and it shows us there are really good people here in Southern Nevada,” said Jenny Krshul who is the executive director for the foundation.

The non-profit was started 10 years ago by Robert and Carrie Ostrea, in honor of their daughter, Hannah, who lost her battle with a rare disease at the age of three.

The foundation aims to help other families, by supplying them with specialized equipment for their children, that otherwise would not be covered by insurance.

Jenny’s son, 8-year-old Bradley was supplied with specialized walking devices when he was much younger.

The non-profit hosts a run every year on the last day in February, known as World Rare Disease Day, to raise awareness for the 400 million people affected by rare diseases.

This year, marked the first golf tournament at Painted Desert Golf Club, where supporters helped raise $18,000, which will go a long way in assisting medically fragile children in Southern Nevada.

“That will fund about 24 pieces of equipment, which is absolutely huge, huge!” added Krshul.