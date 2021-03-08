Local musician teaches students nationwide virtually during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While in-person music halted when the pandemic hit, musicians and their students found a workaround: going virtual. 8 News Now wants to introduce you to musician Josh Crooks, who has performed across the Southwestern United States as a solo guitarist and in larger ensembles.

“I was one of the first teachers I know locally to pivot towards virtual lessons,” he shared.

Crooks has been teaching music privately for more than a decade. While there was certainly no “playbook” for virtual lessons, he found his students could focus even better at times.

“It’s definitely a different approach, for sure, not much,” he said. “Put your fingers here, or let me fix that, come about it from a theoretical standpoint. I think, less show me, and more tell me.”

The musician first picked up a guitar at age 12. A sports scholarship brought him to UNLV, but he switched paths, learned how to become a classically-trained musician on guitar and got his degree.

Crooks’ main wheelhouse genre is Spanish guitar, and while bookings at area resorts and venues came to a halt, he’s kept busy with his virtual lessons and performing at outdoor weddings.

“I’ve been trying to do as much as I can to dive into the music world from all angles.”

He prefers to stay positive about the year 2020, saying the lockdown gave him the opportunity to teach more people.

“I also found some adults who used to play in their youth, found themselves with more free time,” Crooks recounted, “They said, ‘why don’t I pick back up the guitar I learned when I was a kid?'”

So, whether it’s age five to 80, he’s managed to connect with a variety of students all over the country.

“I’ve now taught lessons to students in New York State, Oregon, Arizona, so it’s been really fun to expand the reach.”

Crooks also opened an online music instrument store, Wood Vibrations Music. He says the silver lining is that things are possible in more than just one way with music.

There’s no age limit; you can play and learn your entire life.