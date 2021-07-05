Local mother, daughter exercise videos go viral

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson daughter and her mother have gone viral for their exercise videos aimed at keeping seniors active.

April Hattori, who is the founder of Yes2Next, wanted to do something to help keep her mother and other seniors moving during the pandemic. So, she started doing videos with her 80-year-old mom and posting them on YouTube.

Hattori says the exercise videos are designed for people who have some mobility issues and are designed to get people moving.

The videos are free and you can find them at this link.