Local mother, daughter collect hospice gift donations for second year in a row

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local mother and daughter are making the holiday season brighter for those in hospice for the second year in a row.



Amber Patterson and Aiyana Castro are collecting things like pajamas, fuzzy slippers, socks, electric razors, robes, and handwritten cards.



In 2020, the family helped serve about 170 patients, but this year they are going even bigger and serving 190 people.



Castro spoke with 8 News Now Sunday about the importance of helping everyone experience Christmas.

“It’s important for them to feel loved, and for the families to know people always care about their loved ones,” Castro said. “Last year it was shared that not all the hospice patients get a Christmas, so I want to make sure they all get a Christmas this year.”

Castro and Patterson are still accepting donations, especially in need of electric razors, robes, and socks.

To donate, contact Amber Patterson at 702-480-1011 or amberrae11191119@yahoo.com.



You can also drop off donations at any iLoveKickboxing location in Las Vegas by December 15, as they will be delivered on the 16th.



Anyone who donates will be entered into a raffle for four tickets to Disneyland.

