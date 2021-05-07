Local moms treated to VIP spa treatment ahead of Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local group of moms were able to get full VIP spa treatment just ahead of Mother’s Day.

Capelli Salon partnered with T3 Micro and Freedom and Fashion to make it happen.

Freedom and Fashion is a local nonprofit that uses beauty and fashion to empower women and girls to overcome things like sex trafficking and domestic violence.

Both of those have spiked during the pandemic as people were home more.

“It’s really important now more than ever that we raise awareness of the issue and injustice of the crime but also the strength of the people persevering through this,” said Laverne Delgado — Executive Director of Freedom and Fashion. “Being a mother is hard enough as it is, doing it through a pandemic when you’re overcoming sex trafficking, domestic violence — they’re among the strongest people on earth.”

Delgado says the purpose of the event is to remind the moms to feel good about themselves and the beauty they have inside.