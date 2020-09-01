Local mom of 4 shares details of struggles with distance education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distance learning is not easy, so it’s no surprise many Clark County School District parents are struggling. It’s tough enough with one child, so imagine what a parent or parents with four kids are going through.

That’s what the Giacobbone family is dealing with and struggling with, as many CCSD families are.

Christina Giacobbone and her husband have a one-year-old baby, along with three boys whose ages are four, five, and eight.

The first part of the day starts around 9 a.m.; things are fairly calm. The kids are logging onto computers, getting out materials, but then the day just gets tougher and tougher to manage.

Christina’s running around helping each boy with their lessons while trying to keep the baby quiet at the same time. She says the kids just want to take breaks and get snacks, but that’s not even the real issue. According to Christina, the biggest challenge is that the kids struggle to follow the school schedule.

“It’s not easy enough to do on their own; you’re going to trust that your children are going to actually follow the directions, at this time, in need to do that assignment, Christina said. “At this time, I need to go on a live video. It’s not a matter of them knowing how to click on, a matter of them doing it. Unless you’re just looking over one child the entire time, which isn’t realistic, they’re not going to do it.”

Christina adds that when she goes to work as an Aesthetician, her mom is in charge of the boys, and she just puts the computers away and lets them play because it’s too big a challenge for her to take on.

According to Christina, her kids used to love school, but right now, that’s not the case.