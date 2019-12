LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a special week for local veterans, from cookie deliveries to new furniture surprises. This next event was hosted at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 730 hosted a pizza party for veterans in the home. It was a day full of camaraderie and seasonal cheer.

The order has local chapters across the country for those who are awarded a purple heart.

We’d like to thank them for their service and wish them a happy holiday.