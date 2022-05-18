LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program will now connect teens and young adults in need of non-crisis mental health support to a local helpline.

The program, NV Teen Text Line, connects those who need help via text messages to other trained young adults. The program’s peer support model is designed to allow both participants to support each other through mental health struggles.

Anyone aged 14 to 24 in need of support can confidentially text 775-296-8336 from noon to 10 p.m. 7 days a week, 365 days per year.

Parents and other concerned loved ones will also be able to use the program to prompt an initial text to their teens and young adults. To do this, send a request to NVtextline@gmail.com.

CDC findings showed that 44% of high school students reported consistently feeling sad or hopeless during the past year.

The program is operated by nonprofit NAMI Western Nevada and funded by the Division of Public and Behavioral health.

For more information about the program, visit this link.