LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new national suicide phone hotline is now available and getting people in crisis the help they need.

Mental health advocates call it a major step toward better access to therapy and something that was much needed.

NAMI of Southern Nevada’s executive director hopes this move will push more people to seek help. The organization works to destigmatize mental health and provide long-term care.

NAMI is not led by clinicians or mental health providers but by people who have undergone mental health struggles themselves.

“I think being part of a community, once we get to that point where we can give back, is very empowering and that’s what we hear from a lot of our peers and a lot of our volunteers where they might have started out in crisis because whether it’s their family members or themselves and now they feel comfortable because they’re in the community and feel accepted,” said Trinh Dang, executive director.

All of NAMI’s services are at no cost for the community. It’s all funded through grants, donations, and sponsorships. NAMI is also looking for volunteers if you’d like to get involved.