LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal agents have arrested a Las Vegas man in connection to a murder-for-hire conspiracy in Vermont that resulted in one man being killed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont said Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas was arrested Tuesday after having been charged by a federal grand jury in Vermont with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

Another local man, Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, had been arrested earlier according to reports for conspiring with a Colorado man to kidnap Gregory Davis, 49, sometime between October 2017 and January 2018. Ethridge is alleged to have communicated with Banks before and after the kidnapping and murder.

Also arrested Tuesday was Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, who is facing the same charges as Eratay.

According to court records, Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado was previously arrested after having been charged with kidnapping Gregory Davis from his Danville home on January 6, 2018.

On January 7, 2018, Davis was found dead in a snowbank several miles from his home. The government has not charged Banks with Davis’s murder but has alleged that Banks murdered Davis.

If convicted, Gumrukcu and Eratay will face mandatory life in prison or the death penalty.