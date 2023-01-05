LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Mediterranean cafe is going to be featured on an upcoming episode of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-bys and Dives which is hosted by former Las Vegan Guy Fieri.

If you’re a fan of lemon zest, tzatziki, feta, tzatziki, kebabs, or chicken shawarma you might want to check out Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe which has a few locations across the Las Vegas valley.

Good Day Las Vegas stopped by the cafe to talk with them about the experience of being on a national television show.