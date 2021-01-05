Local meal prep business talks the importance of nutrition in 2021 goals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The New Year symbolizes a fresh start and a time to set resolutions for many. Over the next few months, gyms and studios will see an influx of people who want to get fit.

8 News Now spoke to the owner of a local meal prep business about the importance of nutrition when it comes to achieving your 2021 goals.

“It’s very important to plan ahead, and that’s what we’re here for,” said Andrew Prodigalidad, head chef and owner of The Good Life Meal Prep.

Are you focusing on #fitness this year?



Andrew Prodigalidad, Chef and Owner of The Good Life Meal Prep, wants to make sure nutrition is one of your priorities.



On @8NewsNow see how his meal prep business is helping the #LasVegas community reach their New Year’s resolutions. pic.twitter.com/iOkeSXqHyP — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) January 5, 2021

His business offers healthy, cooked meals that are delivered to a customer on a weekly basis.

“They don’t have to think about it; it’s peace of mind,” said Prodigalidad. “They have a healthy, nutritious, balanced meal ready to go in the refrigerator the day it gets busy.”

Like clockwork, he says he always sees a bump in sales the week after New Year’s. When it comes to fitness resolutions, nutrition is just as essential as hitting the gym.

“As far as tackling exercise goals, running goals, lifting goals, you’re going to need that extra nutrition,” Prodigalidad explained. “So, it’s important to stay on top of all of that.”

While meal prep is great for those solely focusing on fitness, Prodigalidad adds that this model is just as helpful for busy moms and dads trying to balance their health and taking care of their kids.

“Sometimes, when you’re cooking for other people and taking care of other people, you just need a little help at the end of the day or in the middle of the day,” he said, “someone that has your back and is going to take care of you.”

As many head into the year with a focus on wellness, Prodigalidad says it’s important to stay consistent both in the gym and the kitchen.

“It’s important that when you’re setting your goals, you have a plan of attack, and you stick to those.”

The Good Life team rotates their menu, based on what is in season. The goal of each meal is to be balanced and familiar to consumers. There are options for all ages, including kids.

For more information on The Good Life Meal Prep, click here.