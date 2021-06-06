Local marching band invited to national competition, raising money for trip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local students in a marching band have been invited to compete in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

Congratulations to the Pinecrest Academy Cadence Marching Band on the exciting news!

This is the first time a Nevada school has ever been asked to perform in the competition.

The band is hosting several fundraisers to help support students and their families who will travel to Indiana for the event in November.

“The costs associated with sending 60 students, is a substantial burden that is passed down to individual students and their families. In order to ensure everyone has the opportunity to attend this competition, fundraising is vital,” the group noted.

The marching band will also be selling fireworks at two booths in Henderson to raise money for the trip. Fireworks sales run from June 28 through July 4 at the following locations: