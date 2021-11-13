Local man talks motorcycle, driver safety after noticing troubling behavior at red light

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Traffic-related deaths are still on the rise across Las Vegas. Specifically, those involving motorcycles.

8News Now spoke with a driver who shared a dangerous video of a group going against a red light in the West Valley.

This happened on a Saturday night on Rampart and Summerlin Parkway.

Brett Cavanaugh was driving around with his daughter teaching her how to drive when he noticed dozens and dozens of motorcycle riders running a red light at the intersection he was stopped at.

“A lot of people who drive cars and don’t drive motorcycles, don’t have much respect for motorcycle riders and the first thing in my mind was this is part of the reason why,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh, an avid rider himself says this kind of behavior is what gives motorcycle riders a bad name.

“They are setting a bad example as they blocked every vehicle in the intersection that had the right of way,” he added.

Just recently a motorcyclist was killed after failing to maintain a marked travel lane, striking the raised curb median near the strip.

“It concerns me having a 15-year-old who is getting their driver’s license soon,” Cavanaugh said. “She’s going to be out on the roads with people that drive that way.”

That death marked the 118th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction. Far surpassing years prior.

According to the Office of Traffic Safety, there has been over a 50% increase in the number of motorcyclists hit and killed this year.