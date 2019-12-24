Local man spreads holiday cheer, builds bikes for needy kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some people may mistake Robert Crane, better known as ‘Bob’ to everyone, as Santa Claus. While he says he is not the big guy in red, he certainly grants a lot of wishes for children in the Las Vegas.

Bob Crane has lived in the valley for 25 years. He has worked on cars for most of his life, but now spends his days building bicycles in the garage of his home.

Bob Crane

Bob Crane’s workshop

“Las Vegas is still a town were it’s a word of mouth and everybody’s heard of me its unbelievable,” Crane said.

Crane is the man behind “Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids”. Every year, he works on bikes, mostly that are donated to him, to give to boys and girls in the community that may not be getting much for Christmas. He says he understands the financial struggles some families have, and for a child, a bike just might be on the top of their Christmas list.

“I’m looking forward to getting rid of all these bikes so kids will have them, that’s my Christmas present that I hope for every year,” Crane said.

Crane gave away more than 100 bikes this Christmas.

“To see kids in bicycles out having a good time, not playing video games or not sitting in front of a TV, that’s one of my goals,” Crane told 8 News Now.

Another one of his goals is to refurbish even more bikes for next year.

If you would like to help him or know someone that may need a set of wheels, you can contact him through his Facebook.