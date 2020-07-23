Local man shares struggles with rental assistance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands across Nevada continue to rely on unemployment insurance to make rent or mortgage payments, many are also turning to rental assistance for help.

As DETR said state funds will run out in a matter of weeks, 8 News Now spoke with one man who calls the application process a nightmare.

“Honestly, it’s easier to buy a house than it is to get rental assistance,” Kevin Wall said of his experience.

The bar where he works has been closed since March, so he’s collecting unemployment to pay rent.

“I want to go back to work,” Wall said. “But the government is staying that I have to stay home.”

Now, as state funds start to run out and the eviction moratorium ends, he turned to rental assistance, but was told he won’t be approved until he’s completely out of money.

“I never thought I’d be in a situation like this,” Wall said. “Because I have a steady job.”

“They disqualify you because you are making too much money on unemployment,” Wall explained his experience with rental assistance application.

8 News Now reached out to Nevada’s Rental Assistance Program about Wall’s situation. A representative sent the following statement:

“The State’s rental assistance program was designed to help individuals and families who struggled to make rent payments during the eviction moratorium. We continue to advocate for additional federal support for expanded unemployment benefits as well as dedicated funding for rental and mortgage assistance.” Nevada’s Rental Assistance Program Spokesperson

Wall told 8 News Now while he understands agencies are trying their best, he hopes his story will help others prepare for what he calls an overwhelming experience.

“You can’t just back out of leases and mortgages or car payments or bills you already committed to,” Wall said. “I don’t know what is going to happen to the city.”

8 News Now also reached out to Clark County Social Services about Wall’s situation. A representative said while every situation is unique, The CARES Housing Assistance Program was created for those who’ve been directly affected by COVID-19.

