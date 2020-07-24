Local man reports COVID-19 test delays, sites reference increased demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the demand for COVID-19 tests surges across the country, 8 News Now spoke with one man who shared his frustrating experience waiting for results in Las Vegas.

“Who knows when I actually contracted it,” Russ Mauger said. “And who else might have been around me.”

After experiencing symptoms and getting tested twice, he told 8 News Now it took up to 11 days to receive his positive results.

Mauger said he received his first test at the CVS site near Buffalo Drive and Sahara Avenue on July 10.

He told 8 News Now his second test was conducted at a UMC of Southern Nevada led site at Texas Station on July 16.

“I just summarized that yes, I’m positive,” Mauger said of his experience. “But not getting the actual results is what was frustrating.”

Mauger told 8 News Now his symptoms, which first started around July 8, included dizzy spells, extreme fatigue and dry mouth.

8 News Now reached out to CVS about Mauger’s situation.

The company said in general, patients can make a drive-thru testing appointment for the same day or up to two days out. However, due to the high demand for testing, appointments can fill up quickly.

A CVS representative also sent the following statement:

“Patient samples collected at CVS Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites are sent offsite to independent, third-party labs who are responsible for processing and delivering the results, which we then communicate to patients. The increase in cases of COVID-19 in certain areas of the country is causing extremely high demand for tests across the board. This has caused backlogs for our lab partners and is delaying their processing of patient samples. Currently, due to these factors, it may take 6-10 days for people to receive their results and, in some instances, our lab partners may take even longer to return results. Our lab partners are working hard to address this issue. We are actively engaged in discussions with potential new lab partners that would expand our network of third-party labs in order to support our commitment to providing access to testing during this time of peak demand and beyond.” CVS Spokesperson

8 News Now also reached out to UMC of Southern Nevada.

A representative sent the following statement, specifically citing new policies to prevent follow up testing after an initial positive result. This took effect on July 23 to follow the latest CDC guidelines:

“UMC introduced new testing policies to reflect the latest CDC guidance and ensure that patients at the highest risk maintain convenient access to testing. The updated protocols will help UMC reduce unnecessary repeat testing while prioritizing access for community members with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to the virus. These new policies will help us reduce the wait time for test results and appointment scheduling.



To prevent community members from having to schedule their appointments too far in the future, UMC typically only opens scheduling for public testing appointments several days in advance. As a result of increased demand for testing, these appointments fill up quickly. Our team opens new appointments throughout the week for online scheduling.



Amid rising demand for COVID-19 testing, UMC asks community members to help our team prioritize the testing needs of symptomatic patients and those who have been exposed to confirmed positive patients. Whenever possible, we ask community members to please save the available public testing appointments for people with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to the virus. Please note that exposure is defined as spending 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19.” UMC of Southern Nevada Spokesperson

For a closer look at the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 testing, CLICK HERE.

If an employer requires a negative test prior to an employee returning to work, UMC states that the employer must make an arrangements to provide testing for employees.

For most symptomatic patients, UMC recommends the following strategy for discontinuing home isolation:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms have appeared.

At least 24 hours have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Symptoms have improved overall.

Mauger said he understands the reasoning behind the slow downs he’s seen, but encourages more transparency for everyone’s safety and peace of mind.

“Just be honest with everyone and say hey, we are backlogged.” Mauger concluded. “Just really frustrating just not knowing.”

8 News Now also reached out to The Southern Nevada Health District in regards to testing delays. A representative said the organization does not report results for other providers and can not comment on turnaround times.

The Southern Nevada Health District is not currently taking appointments for COVID-19 testing, but is providing testing on a first-come, first-served basis for the public at its sites.