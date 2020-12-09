Local man produces celebration of John Lennon’s life, message of inspiration, hope, and love on 40th anniversary of the musician’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a celebration of John Lennon’s life and legacy Tuesday night. “Imagine 2020 Celebration of John Lennon’s holiday message of inspiration, hope, and LOVE” was produced by Paul Casey Entertainment, LLV.

Photo courtesy 8 News Now Reporter Madison Kimbro

The event was held at the Abbey Road Crossing in the Fremont East Entertainment District located at 610 East Fremont Street.

Fans all across the world remembered John Lennon with flowers, candles, and songs Tuesday, which is the 40th anniversary of the former Beatle’s death after being shot outside his New York City apartment building.

According to the Associated Press, in Central Park’s Strawberry Fields section, which is steps from where he was shot and is dedicated to Lennon, photos of the icon ringed the inlaid “Imagine” mosaic, along with a magazine, a small tree, and other memorabilia, as musicians played nearby.

It was Dec. 8, 1980, when the world-famous musician was with his wife, Yoko Ono, and was shot by Mark David Chapman outside the Dakota apartments on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Chapman remains in prison to this day.