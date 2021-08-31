Local man loses three family members to COVID within one week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas man is left to plan not only one funeral but three funerals.

32-year old Jason Rose has dealt with more loss in the last week than most people do in a lifetime.

Rose says he’s struggling to find ways to come to terms with the loss of his grandfather, grandmother, and mother.

He says it’s just a reminder of how quickly the COVID virus can take away lives.

Rose’s grandparents and mother went into the hospital together last week and by Friday they had all died.

His mother was a high-risk dialysis patient who was going through dialysis every day at home.

Rose recalls that his mother did worry the side effects of the vaccine would do more harm than good.

His grandparents were hoping faith would get them through this pandemic.

It’s unclear how they contracted the virus but now Rose is left picking up the pieces.

“My grandpa passed on Tuesday my grandma passed away Thursday then my mom passed Friday morning…to be honest, I would have it rather it be me that’s how much I love my family.”

Rose also dealt with COVID earlier this summer and was unvaccinated. He says he is more inclined to get the vaccine now.

Rose says he is planning funeral service all while trying to save the home his mother bought 22-years ago.

He tells 8 News Now his mother’s dying wish was to hold onto that home.

He has set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of getting some help to save her home.