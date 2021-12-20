Waiter in Chinatown area survives being shot multiple times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is in critical condition today after being shot multiple times over the weekend.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Metro received a call about a man being shot. It happened on the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, which is the Chinatown area.

The man who was shot was rushed to UMC Trauma in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is described by police as a black male adult, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.

