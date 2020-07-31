Local man hits the pavement to help and inspire others

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One local man has taken his running talents to our Southern Nevada streets to raise money for families in need while also inspiring others.

Skyler Holloway ran from The Welcome to Las Vegas Sign to the top of Mount Charleston on July 15. He started his trek at 2:00 a.m. and finished 15 hours later.

“I felt I could have an impact greater than just myself,” Holloway said of his decision to run. “We’re all in a tough time, but we are all in it together.”

Holloway started the year traveling the world, seeing 12 countries before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

When he returned home, he decided to train and run his goal of 100 kilometres.

“I was running through new shoes all the time,” Holloway said. “And I realized the privilege I had to be able to do that.”

This thought turned his attention to The Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, which equips children and families with shoes.

He partnered with the organization to raise money, as every $25 made, they are able to buy one new pair of shoes and six pairs of socks for a child in need.

“It’s as critical now as ever,” Holloway said of his movement. “Because lots of families don’t have money for shoes.”

He hopes to bring more kids tools to tackle the world, but he also wants his story to serve as a catalyst for others.

“A super long run you take step by step,” Holloway said. “And getting through something like COVID or an economic downturn is something you do day by day.”

The pandemic may have knocked us down for now, but if everyone keeps fighting forward, we’ll all make it to the top of the mountain.

Holloway said he’s raised about $800 for Goodie Two Shoes so far, that equates to a new pair of shoes for about 32 kids.

If you’d like to make a donation, CLICK HERE.