Local man has been waiting for unemployment benefits since June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who have been waiting for months for unemployment benefits say they have had enough when it comes to the waiting. Ever since the beginning of people being laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, 8 News NOW has been contacted by people sharing their frustrations about the unemployment situation. Still, some are saying the waiting is destroying their life.

Roger Maddox has been waiting since June and has nearly lost everything. After losing his job, he said he filed for regular unemployment insurance, but it still has not kicked in. He has since lost his home and much more.

Maddox says he uses phones from family and friends to call DETR, but he says the phone lines are always full, and when he does get through, they tell him he has to wait for an adjudicator to call him back.

According to Maddox, he doesn’t have his own phone number so he doesn’t know how he will get a call returned.

“I call them every day, though, every single day I wake up at 7:30 every morning, and at 7:58 a.m. I am on the que. Sometimes the que is already full,” he said. “What do we do now, now that the damage is already doncontinuouslynously happening? What do we do now?”

8 News NOW reached out to DETR to see what update we could get when it comes to the backlog. We also wanted to know if there was any update when it comes to the appeals.

Many people have been wondering when the appeals process will start because they are also waiting to have their claim looked at over again.

According to a popular unemployment Facebook page, the date of the appeal keeps changing.