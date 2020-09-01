Local magician talks new opportunities at home amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been almost six months since shows on the Las Vegas Strip went dark. Sadly, it’s left thousands of people out of a job. But, some performers are finding new opportunities while at home.

Local magician and Vegas headliner Xavier Mortimer has his own show at Bally’s, but once the show’s had to stop, he got creative. He came up with tricks, made videos and posted them on social media.

“My entire life has been shut down in 1 day, on March 14… but I was like ‘okay what can I do?’ Sit on my couch and complain and wait for it to happen? I was like okay, let’s create something,” Mortimer said.

The magician made a video with Jason Derulo and has a great video of him pranking workers at Walmart.

He’s racked up billions of views, and has six million followers.

Mortimer says the videos on social media have generated a lot of interest in his work and his show. He hopes things will be back up and running next year.

You can watch a trick Mortimer performed for 8 News Now in the video player above.