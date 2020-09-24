Local leaders work to clear misconceptions about COVID-19 testing in Hispanic community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hispanic community is one of the impacted sectors from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the situation gets worse when people don’t get tested.

The president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce says rumors about immigration requirements can stop people from getting a necessary test.

Local leaders continue to work to clear any misconceptions and assure the Hispanic community that testing is necessary and safe:

“To make sure that our community understood that this is just about testing, this is about getting our community open,” said Guzman. “It is completely safe. It has nothing to do with immigration. They will not ask any of those questions.”

He adds that even undocumented immigrants can get tested and that health officials will not ask about their immigration status.